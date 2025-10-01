Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,619 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $123,147,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,544,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,669,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.57.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

