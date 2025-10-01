Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Mastermind”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $127.18 million 2.30 $30.68 million $0.40 20.45 Mastermind $4.71 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gambling.com Group and Mastermind, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.60%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Mastermind.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 9.66% 38.04% 20.75% Mastermind N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Mastermind on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. The company customers comprise of sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. Mastermind, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

