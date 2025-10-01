GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

