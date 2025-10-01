GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,195 shares in the company, valued at $783,738.90. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 77.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

