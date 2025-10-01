GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stake Reduced by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0%
NYSE:GEV opened at $614.57 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.50 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.32.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova
In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
