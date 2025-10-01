Genesis Private Wealth LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $373,240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after acquiring an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.51. The company has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

