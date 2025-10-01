Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In other news, insider Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.07, for a total value of C$1,126,017.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 359,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,980,943.74. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$80.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$74.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.21. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$52.77 and a 52-week high of C$81.04. The company has a market cap of C$11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

