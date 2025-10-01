Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $256.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.35.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

