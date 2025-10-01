Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,766 Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. $GIFI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIFI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.28. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.45%.

(Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.