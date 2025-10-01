Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Q32 Bio Inc. $QTTB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Q32 Bio were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Q32 Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Q32 Bio stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Q32 Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.07.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.36. Research analysts expect that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

