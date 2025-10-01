Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $95,000 Investment in Skillz Inc. $SKLZ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Skillz by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Skillz by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.88. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

