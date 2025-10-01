Goodyear Tire & Rubber Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 16,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 298% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,182 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.
See Also
