Goodyear Tire & Rubber Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 16,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 298% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,182 call options.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 257.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.