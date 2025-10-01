Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 84,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 127,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.72 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTEC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

