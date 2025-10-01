Head-To-Head Comparison: Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) & Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) and Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Under Armour and Teijin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 3 16 3 0 2.00 Teijin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Under Armour presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Under Armour’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Teijin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

34.6% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Under Armour shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Under Armour and Teijin”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.16 billion 0.42 -$201.27 million $0.22 22.73 Teijin $6.60 billion 0.26 $187.09 million N/A N/A

Teijin has higher revenue and earnings than Under Armour.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Teijin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour 1.99% 7.24% 3.06% Teijin N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Under Armour has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teijin has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Under Armour beats Teijin on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and socks; and engages in brand licensing, digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business activities. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Teijin

(Get Free Report)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

