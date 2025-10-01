Head-To-Head Review: Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) versus DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Century Casinos and DraftKings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 5 0 3.00 DraftKings 0 1 25 0 2.96

Century Casinos currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.57%. DraftKings has a consensus price target of $55.15, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than DraftKings.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $574.73 million 0.14 -$128.17 million ($3.44) -0.76 DraftKings $4.77 billion 3.89 -$507.29 million ($0.65) -57.54

This table compares Century Casinos and DraftKings”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Century Casinos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings. DraftKings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Casinos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -18.43% -72.39% -5.03% DraftKings -5.63% -30.06% -6.80%

Risk and Volatility

Century Casinos has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Century Casinos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

