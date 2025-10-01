Head-To-Head Survey: Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) vs. Gray Media (NYSE:GTN)

Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) and Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Idw Media and Gray Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idw Media -7.66% -9.44% -8.12% Gray Media 5.64% 10.31% 2.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Idw Media and Gray Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idw Media $26.47 million 0.44 -$1.39 million ($217.98) -0.19 Gray Media $3.55 billion 0.17 $375.00 million $1.51 3.82

Gray Media has higher revenue and earnings than Idw Media. Idw Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gray Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Idw Media has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Media has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Idw Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Gray Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Idw Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Gray Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Idw Media and Gray Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idw Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gray Media 0 1 3 0 2.75

Gray Media has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Gray Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Media is more favorable than Idw Media.

Summary

Gray Media beats Idw Media on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idw Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

