Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

