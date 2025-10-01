Highline Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

