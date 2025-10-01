H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. 93,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 44,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.10%.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.