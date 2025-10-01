HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its position in HSBC by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE HSBC opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.21%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

