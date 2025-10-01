HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth $337,809,000. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth $154,359,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth $61,432,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth $60,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 298.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBM opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. HudBay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This is a boost from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

