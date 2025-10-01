Huntsman Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 51,823 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,689% compared to the typical volume of 2,897 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 2,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,412.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 157.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 266.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.65. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

