Huntsman Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 51,823 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,689% compared to the typical volume of 2,897 put options.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 2,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,412.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 157.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 266.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.65. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -51.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntsman
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.