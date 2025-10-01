Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$47.20 and last traded at C$48.43. Approximately 741,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,522,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.50.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Down 0.1%

Hut 8 Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 4.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.