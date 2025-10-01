Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Immuneering

Immuneering Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.43. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, equities analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Feinberg acquired 5,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 141,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,879.88. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flower City Capital purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.