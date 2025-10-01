Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMVT

Immunovant Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $50,910.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,279.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $43,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,123.75. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,869 shares of company stock worth $140,384. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 142,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.