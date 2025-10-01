Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 1,695 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,836.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $670.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $649.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

