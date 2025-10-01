Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 18,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 160,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Inspirato Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
