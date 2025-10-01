Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Position Lessened by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $168.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average is $174.91. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,874 shares of company stock valued at $42,187,714 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ICE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.