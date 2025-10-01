Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 16,666 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 218% compared to the average volume of 5,236 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KGI Securities set a $44.30 target price on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC set a $50.00 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.49.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,887,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,066 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amer Sports by 32.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,747,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,264,000 after buying an additional 918,361 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $108,562,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,533,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after buying an additional 1,798,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

