Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 65,542 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average daily volume of 47,671 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $163,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 4.7%

CLF opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

