Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 76,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of 83% compared to the typical volume of 41,763 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.69. Shopify has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $159.01.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the second quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

