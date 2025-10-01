Investors Purchase High Volume of Cytokinetics Call Options (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 21,076 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,008% compared to the average volume of 1,902 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,695 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $368,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $910,747.80. The trade was a 28.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 373,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,569,585.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,451 shares of company stock worth $1,821,311. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 157,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 115,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

