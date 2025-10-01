Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 65,429 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the average volume of 52,884 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ondas by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Trading Down 1.9%

ONDS stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.42. Ondas has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 130.48% and a negative net margin of 300.11%. Equities analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

