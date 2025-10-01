IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Receives Hold Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised IO Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered IO Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered IO Biotech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IO Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

IO Biotech Price Performance

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in IO Biotech by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

