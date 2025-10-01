IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 9.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Monday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $55.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IREN traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $45.93. Approximately 36,771,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,588,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Get IREN alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Arete Research began coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on IREN from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IREN during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in IREN in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of IREN by 170.1% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IREN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.