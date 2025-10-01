iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Lessened by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $670.55. The company has a market capitalization of $674.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

