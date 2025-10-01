iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IVV opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $649.21 and a 200-day moving average of $604.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $670.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

