iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Finland increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $670.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

