Ivanhoe Electric Inc. $IE Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,562 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,058 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 722,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 474,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.88. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 134,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $1,195,806.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 194,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,495.92. This trade represents a 40.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

