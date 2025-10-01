J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. UBS Group lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.5%

JBHT opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

