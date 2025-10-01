JD.com, Inc. $JD Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 23.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in JD.com by 3,451.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of JD.com stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
