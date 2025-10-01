Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Price

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Shares of SAM opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a one year low of $185.34 and a one year high of $329.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

