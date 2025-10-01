JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.16.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,884.32. This represents a 50.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. This represents a 63.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

