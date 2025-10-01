JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Cove Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE JPM opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.93 and its 200 day moving average is $273.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

