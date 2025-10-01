JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Rainier Family Wealth Inc.

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

