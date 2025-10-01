Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) & Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Critical Comparison

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Kandi Technologies Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats $14.39 million 0.28 -$11.05 million ($8.05) -0.34 Kandi Technologies Group $127.57 million 0.81 -$50.50 million ($0.58) -2.09

Twin Vee PowerCats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kandi Technologies Group. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Vee PowerCats, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats -96.11% -57.79% -44.62% Kandi Technologies Group -39.45% -6.82% -5.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise. The Gas-Powered Boats segment manufactures boats that use fuel. The Electric Boat and Development segment designs fully electric boats through Forza X1 Inc. The Franchise segment deals with developing a standard product offering that is sold for franchise. The company was founded by Roger Dunshee in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

