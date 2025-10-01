Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

