Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3,401.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

