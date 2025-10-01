Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Kura Oncology stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,892 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $61,614.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,572.50. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 8,805 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $78,716.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,504.42. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,058 shares of company stock valued at $697,839. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,544,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 566,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

