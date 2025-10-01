Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) versus PVH (NYSE:PVH) Head to Head Contrast

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) and PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and PVH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A N/A N/A PVH 5.34% 11.90% 5.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and PVH”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $355.62 million 0.82 -$178.82 million N/A N/A PVH $8.65 billion 0.47 $598.50 million $8.92 9.39

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group.

Risk and Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PVH has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lanvin Group and PVH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 PVH 0 7 9 0 2.56

PVH has a consensus price target of $95.27, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given PVH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PVH is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of PVH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PVH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PVH beats Lanvin Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear for men under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as TOMMY HILFIGER, TOMMY JEANS, Calvin Klein, CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance, as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. It distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores; through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations; and through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

